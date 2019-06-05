It was no ordinary traffic stop for deputies Monday morning in Charlotte County, Florida.
Deputies said a woman pulled a small alligator out of her pants after they said they asked her “Do you have anything else?” While the alligator was the only reptile she pulled from her pants, it wasn’t alone in her vehicle.
Law enforcement said she also had 41 striped mud turtles in her vehicle. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has opened an investigation.
What other people are reading right now:
- Another hurricane will hit Florida. Are our homes ready? It depends.
- Judge rules against serial killer Bobby Joe Long, says he'll be given lethal injection
- Love bugs are invading Florida: Here's are simple hacks to handle them
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby boy
- Confirmed tornado hit Madeira Beach on Sunday
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.