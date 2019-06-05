It was no ordinary traffic stop for deputies Monday morning in Charlotte County, Florida.

Deputies said a woman pulled a small alligator out of her pants after they said they asked her “Do you have anything else?” While the alligator was the only reptile she pulled from her pants, it wasn’t alone in her vehicle.

Law enforcement said she also had 41 striped mud turtles in her vehicle. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has opened an investigation.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Not to be outdone by the #FloridaMan, a #FloridaWoman pulled this alligator out of her pants Monday morning during a traffic stop after being asked the standard "Do you have anything else?". She also...

