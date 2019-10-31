MARTIN COUNTY, Fla — Kino Velez said his trip was ruined after he discovered a dead and dismembered gator on the Hosford Park Ramp near Stuart in Martin County.

The gator’s body was missing its head and other limbs.

It is unknown if this incident is related to the hunting season or poaching.

Anyone with information on this or any wildlife crime should call Florida Fish and Wildlife’s hotline at (888) 404-FWCC (3922).

