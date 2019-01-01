Pinellas County deputies have arrested a man accused of calling 911 on deputies as they were knocking on his door to question him.

Deputies say Gregory Chiccine, 61, side-swiped a vehicle on Gulf Boulevard near 46th Avenue and drove off.

The driver whose vehicle was hit followed him to his condo on Gulf Boulevard, and Chiccine went inside his apartment, according to a news release.

Deputies say Chiccine refused to open the door even after they showed up and identified themselves.

Chiccine allegedly continued to speak to deputies through the door, saying obscenities and telling them: "I'm not coming out." Deputies say he also said he was going to call 911 on them.

He could be heard talking to a 911 operator through the door, and dispatch confirmed to deputies he used the 911 service.

Chiccine eventually walked downstairs and was arrested at the scene. He faces charges for misuse of the 911 system and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage.

