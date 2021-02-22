Police: Burglar helps himself to clothes and begins watching TV in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — One man made himself right at home after a break-in, according to Lake City Police.
Police were dispatched Wednesday evening to a home on SW Quail Heights Terrace in Lake City for reports of a burglary in process.
When they arrived, officers say a family told them they came home to a man lying on their couch and watching TV.
According to the report, Jay Michael Knight was attempting to leave the area when he was found by police.
Police say Knight admitted to kicking in the door of the home, taking items from inside, and placing them in a bag by the door. Knight was also wearing clothing found inside the home, that he began removing when approached by police, according to the report.
Lake City Police say Knight was arrested without further incident.
- Why the vaccine isn't a green light to return to life before COVID-19
- Rep. Charlie Crist calls for DOJ investigation into Gov. DeSantis regarding vaccination pop-up site
- Man accused of taking part in Capitol riots to make court appearance in Tampa
- 'Tampa Chainsaw Man' becomes a hero in tiny Texas town
- Dairy Queen cancels 'Free Cone Day' in 2021
- Cold-blooded? Florida to consider ban on pet pythons, other reptiles
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter