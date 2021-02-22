Police: Burglar helps himself to clothes and begins watching TV in Lake City

One Lake City family returned home to find a man lying on their couch, according to police.

Police were dispatched Wednesday evening to a home on SW Quail Heights Terrace in Lake City for reports of a burglary in process.

When they arrived, officers say a family told them they came home to a man lying on their couch and watching TV.

According to the report, Jay Michael Knight was attempting to leave the area when he was found by police.

Police say Knight admitted to kicking in the door of the home, taking items from inside, and placing them in a bag by the door. Knight was also wearing clothing found inside the home, that he began removing when approached by police, according to the report.

Lake City Police say Knight was arrested without further incident.