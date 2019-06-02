HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco deputies arrested a man for DUI in Holiday after they say he danced during his field sobriety test and thought he was driving in Clearwater early Wednesday morning.

Deputies saw a parked vehicle in front of a closed business on Grand Boulevard with its brake lights on and the engine still running around 2 a.m.

Deputies say the driver was asleep at the wheel and knocked on the window of the vehicle for several minutes, shouting that it was the sheriff's office before the driver finally woke up.

The driver, later identified as Christopher Larson, 33, was told to unlock the vehicle and put it in park.

Larson is accused of then getting out of the vehicle while his car was still in drive. The vehicle started to roll forward, and the deputy had to jump inside and put on the brakes to stop it from hitting the gate.

The deputy says Larson believed he was in Clearwater and said to "make this easy for him" when asked how much he had to drink.

A field sobriety test was performed, and Larson appeared disoriented and did not follow proper instructions -- even dancing along the line during the exercise, according to deputies.

He shimmies, shakes, and turns in the body cam video along the way until one of the deputies asks: "ok, are you done now?"

Larson was arrested for driving under the influence, and deputies say he admitted to drinking since 6 p.m., telling them he thought it was only 10 p.m.

Investigators say he believed he was in Clearwater.

He consented to a breathalyzer, where deputies say he blew a 0.28 BAC.

