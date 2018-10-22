HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- A man has been arrested for DUI on Saturday after reportedly peeing in the Hernando County Detention Center parking lot in front of deputies.

According to authorities, a detention sergeant saw a 2017 red Chevrolet Impala driving erratically in the parking lot around 12:30 a.m. while doing a security check.

The driver reportedly parked across two parking spaces after a few moments.

Joseph Cartagena, 77, the driver of the Impala, is accused of then getting out of the vehicle to urinate in plain sight of the deputies in the parking lot.

Deputies made contact with Cartagena and saw he was unsteady as he walked. Cartagena then started making spontaneous statements about going to several bars and an ethnic festival in the area, deputies say.

A traffic unit responded to the scene to do a DUI investigation. Cartagena reportedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. Deputies say he had to be helped by deputies as he was "constantly falling over."

Deputies decided not to perform a sobriety test due to his "advanced age" and safety concerns as Cartagena showed obvious signs of impairment.

He was arrested and taken inside the detention center. He submitted to a breathalyzer test and had a BAC of .207 and .028.

He was charged with DUI and his bond was set at $1,000.

