x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

WTFlorida?!

Military training drone found washed up on Florida beach

The U.S. Air Force has since recovered the drone.
Credit: CBS/WPEC

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla — A beachgoer at Ocean Ridge Hammock Park made quite the discovery Friday morning – a military training drone. 

WPEC reports authorities were contacted about a "missile" around 7:30 a.m. The Ocean Ridge Police Department responded and contacted federal officials about the massive machinery.

Officials with the U.S. Air Force confirmed it was one of their training drones and that the device was "rendered safe," according to the news outlet.

"As long as it's out here, we'll be out here with it," Ocean Ridge Police Chief Hal Hutchins told WPTV. "But, as you can see, it is safe for people to be around. We've assured everyone that it is safe. We've been assured by the sheriff's office and the Air Force that there is no danger to anyone going near it."

The U.S. Air Force has since recovered the drone.

The Department of Defense says "unmanned aircraft systems" are used in the United States for training exercises and testing purposes. They allow pilots to gain realistic training experience to prepare for potential overseas missions. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter