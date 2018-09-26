PALM COAST, Fla. – A Palm Coast man is accused of running around naked, cursing and yelling at people to look at his genitals while in a Chick-fil-A parking lot, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

WKMG reports Cory Hatzl, 30, was arrested after a woman called authorities around 1 a.m. Monday saying Hatzl was chasing her boyfriend and "trying to fight" him.

The woman received a call from her boyfriend who was riding his bike by a Winn-Dixie on Palm Coast Parkway when Hatzl started chasing him, authorities said. The woman said when she and her boyfriend arrived at the Chick-fil-A, Hatzl tried to fight her boyfriend and then started to take off his clothes.

When deputies arrived, Hatzl had dried blood on his nose and would not tell authorities his name. The sheriff’s office said Hatzl yelled at several vehicles driving by to look at his genitals while authorities tried to get him to put shorts on.

Hatzl is charged with obstruction by not cooperating with authorities. The woman and her boyfriend did not press charges for indecent exposure.

