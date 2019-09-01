ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. -- A Minnesota man was charged after he was seen masturbating on the roof of a St. Pete Beach hotel, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to an affidavit, a female employee was at Hotel Zamora on Gulf Boulevard on Tuesday when she saw Jason Bradley Tietz, 48, of Burnsville, Minn., step out of an elevator with no clothes on.

The victim said she called her manager, but while waiting for him to arrive, she said she saw Tietz sit in a chair and start to masturbate, the affidavit said.

Authorities say the manager arrived and told Tietz he could not be naked and masturbate in public, and the manager escorted him downstairs. When they reached the fourth floor, the manager said Tietz ran into a room and locked the door, according to the affidavit. The manager called deputies.

Tietz was charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition.

According to jail records, Tietz was arrested last week on a trespassing charge.

