CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Cops. Doughnuts. It seems inevitable they would find each other, many would joke.

They actually did find each other Tuesday when Clearwater police found a stolen Krispy Kreme van.

The truck was stolen from Lake City that morning and recovered in Crest Lake Park.

Fittingly, the manager of the store rewarded responding officers with the dozens of delicious doughnuts that had been recovered from the van.

The police department said in a Facebook post that the "officers saved a few donuts to enjoy later and donated the rest to the homeless feeding that takes place adjacent to the police station each night."

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

