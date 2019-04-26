A new mockumentary explores the concept of what would happen if Florida decided to become a separate country.

The 3-minute, 21-second video posted to YouTube on #FLEXIT features several hilarious possibilities, like Florida selling the Panhandle to Alabama for two packs of cigarettes.

Another possibility featured Pitbull beating Steve-O and Rick Scott in a Facebook poll to become Florida’s leader, the “nation’s” new capital moved from Tallahassee to Miami, a Florida Man militia, an I-4 Civil War and “Hurricane Tebow.”

The video also claims Florida homes have 24 firearms per square house.

