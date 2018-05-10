A Pasco County man said he stole electricity from a fellow Marine because he thought the victim wouldn't mind, deputies say.

According to an affidavit, David George Smith, 38, of New Port Richey, plugged an extension cord into an outlet next to a neighbor's front door. The cord ran into Smith's garage.

When the extension cord was unplugged, all the lights went out in Smith's house, according to deputies.

Speaking to Smith, deputies said he admitted to stealing electricity, but he said he didn't think the neighbor would mind because they were both Marines.

Smith was charged with burglary of a dwelling -- curtilage only, and he is being held on $5,000 bail.

