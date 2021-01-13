USCG: Stolen tiki hut boat found with drunk person aboard

The Key West station reminded others to not drink and boat.

KEY WEST, Fla — Some U.S. Coast Guard Station Key West crew members had an interesting assignment Wednesday when they had to track down a stolen tiki hut boat.

The prized possession was recovered in the Hawk's Channel area; crews did not indicate how long the boat had been reported stolen ahead of its recovery.

According to the USCG, there was a person aboard the boat when it was recovered who showed signs of intoxication. They were taken into custody by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

In a tweet, that station reminded others to not drink and boat.

#BreakingNews🚨@USCG Station Key West crews recovered a reportedly stolen tiki hut boat near Hawk's Channel. The person aboard showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody by @MyFWC. Don't drink and boat! #Partnerships #BUI #LawEnforcement pic.twitter.com/taecIufV0j — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 13, 2021

