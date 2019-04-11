ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A St. Petersburg man was charged with domestic battery after police say he threw a caged Chihuahua at his cousin.

According to an arrest report, Johnson and his cousin were arguing when Johnson made a threatening statement to harm his cousin and others in the home.

That's when Johnson picked up the black metal cage with 1-year-old Chihuahua Roscoe inside and threw it at his cousin, according to the report. Officers say the cage hit the cousin's arm.

Johnson's cousin received minor bruising to her arm. The police department's report does not mention if Roscoe was injured.

According to officers, Johnson admitted to throwing the caged dog.

Johnson has since been released from jail. Court documents show that Johnson cannot leave Pinellas County, cannot contact his cousin and is not allowed to have any firearms or ammunition in his possession.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter