TITUSVILLE, Fla. —

A former Florida corrections officer was arrested after police say he impersonated an officer to get a discount at McDonald's.

Albert McDaniel, 48, was fired from his job in July 2018. He was supposed to turn in his credentials but never did, according to Frank Caruso, director of operations with the Prisoner Transportation Services of America.

A Titusville police report states a McDonald's manager called authorities to report a "suspicious" person flashing a badge to request a discount on his order.

After leaving the restaurant, police pulled over McDaniel, who handed the officer a wallet containing an expired US Corrections badge and asked for "professional courtesy."

McDaniel told police he's used the expired badge for discounts before and didn't believe he was committing a crime.

