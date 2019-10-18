DELRAY BEACH, Fla — The Delray Beach Police Department needs your help identifying a naked man they say snuck onto two yachts and stole an American flag.

The missing flag and its pole were noticed a few days later by employees at Delray Yacht Cruises. The employees reviewed surveillance video and that is when they got a surprise; a naked man caught on camera stealing an American flag according to police.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 11, the police department says the man pictured in the video “nimbly hopped over a locked gate, boarded the Lady Delray, then jumped onto the Lady Atlantic, stealing the stars and stripes, along with the flag pole.”

The naked man jumped into the Intracoastal Waterway after the alleged burglary to escape, said police.

If you recognize this man you are asked to call the Delray Beach Police Department at 561-243-7800.

