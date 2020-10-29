Massive python found under the hood of car in South Florida

The owner popped the hood to find the 10-foot invasive python underneath.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — There are things you don't want to find under your hood, and then there are things you'd never imagine you would find under your hood.

The latter happened to a Mustang owner in Dania Beach this week when they popped their hood to find a 10-foot invasive python underneath.

It was an "under hood surprise" as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission called it. Its officers were able to respond and safely capture the behemoth reptile.

"This is a success for native wildlife since pythons prey on native birds, mammals and reptiles," the FWC wrote on Facebook.

The FWC offered thanks to the car owner. The agency heavily relies on public reports to quickly capture the species. If you see a Burmese python or other invasive species, you can report it to the FWC's hotline at 888-483-4681.

