MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A Miami Gardens man came across a slithering surprise under the hood of his car.

It was a typical Friday morning for Ernst Dimanche after he dropped his kids off at school and returned home.

When he popped open the hood of his car to do some work, he found a boa constrictor.

“I saw the snake,” Dimanche told WSVN 7News. “I just went crazy. Everything, everything on my skin, I got goose bumps.”

A snake had curled up onto his Cadillac’s engine. He told 7News that he has no clue when the snake might have slithered its way into his car.

“I don’t know how long it’s been in my truck, and I took my kids to school with the snake in my truck, and now I don’t want to get back in my truck,” he said.

Freaked out and scared, Dimanche called animal control to help, but they charged a hefty $300 fee he couldn’t afford.

Instead, he called Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, but they couldn’t help either, because they didn’t want to hurt the snake.

“It found a sweet spot and it’s loving it, and no matter what I do, it will not come out,” Dimanche said.

Using a hanger, his fearless neighbor Demetri Giddings stepped in and saved the day by pulling out the snake.

“I guess the little moments help, and if I can help somebody have a better day, then it’s cool,” Giddings said.

As for Dimanche, he’s just thankful this nightmare is over.

“Now I can go home and relax,” he said. “My snake day is over.”

