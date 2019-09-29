TAMPA, Fla. — If there’s a warning sign up about alligators, there’s a good chance you’ll find one in that area. Sometimes, even directly under that sign.
That’s what Tampa police were warning people about after they found an alligator by an alligator warning sign in Rowlett Park Sunday.
Police called the alligator very angry and very large, a combination Floridians don’t like to see in the scaly reptiles.
Officers said a trapper was able to come out and help them take the gator into custody.
It is unclear if the alligator would be charged for loitering.
RELATED: 'Big Al' safe and sound at Gator Country following Imelda's flooding
RELATED: Man gets community service for taking turtles, turtle eggs
What other people are reading right now:
- 5-month-old suffers traumatic brain injury, mother arrested
- 3-year-old girl drowns at pool party, another in critical condition
- Pit bull puppy dies of snake bites while protecting kids in Florida
- These new Florida laws go into effect Oct. 1
- Health inspector finds 'unplugged cooler' along with roaches, flies
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter