TAMPA, Fla. — If there’s a warning sign up about alligators, there’s a good chance you’ll find one in that area. Sometimes, even directly under that sign.

That’s what Tampa police were warning people about after they found an alligator by an alligator warning sign in Rowlett Park Sunday.

Police called the alligator very angry and very large, a combination Floridians don’t like to see in the scaly reptiles.

Officers said a trapper was able to come out and help them take the gator into custody.

It is unclear if the alligator would be charged for loitering.

RELATED: 'Big Al' safe and sound at Gator Country following Imelda's flooding

RELATED: Man gets community service for taking turtles, turtle eggs

What other people are reading right now:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter