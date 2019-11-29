WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A group defaced a popular Florida sand sculpture, and police aren't happy about it.

West Palm Beach, again this year, hosted the world's only 700-ton sand tree. The 35-foot sculpture takes nearly a month to fully assemble and dazzles visitors and locals alike.

Its name? Sandi.

On its website, the city says Sandi's sand travels the world's beaches in the off-season, searching for a big wave. But, she comes home for the holidays.

This year, however, her visit wasn't so jolly.

Early Thursday morning, police say a group of people decided to vandalize Sandi. The Palm Beach Post says they caused more than $1,000 in damage.

Now, officers are spending their Black Friday trying to figure out who thought it would be a good idea to disturb peaceful Sandi's Thanksgiving in downtown West Palm Beach. Pictures released by law enforcement show at least three people behind the sculpture's fence.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 561-822-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter