ORLANDO -- An emotional support squirrel -- that's what a woman apparently tried to take on a flight from Orlando to Cleveland Tuesday night.

According to Frontier Airlines, the woman made the reservation, saying she had an emotional support animal. What she apparently didn't tell them is that the emotional support animal was a squirrel.

The airline doesn't allow rodents onboard as emotional support animals, so staff asked her to get off the plane. When she refused, they called police, who asked everyone else to get off the plane so they could deal with her.

They were eventually able to get the woman and her squirrel off the plane. No word on whether she -- and her squirrel -- were able to catch another flight to Ohio.

We reached out to Frontier Airlines, who gave us this statement:

"On flight 1612 from Orlando to Cleveland this evening, a passenger boarded the aircraft with a squirrel saying it was an emotional support animal. The passenger noted in their reservation that they were bringing an emotional support animal but it was not indicated that it was a squirrel. Rodents, including squirrels, are not allowed on Frontier flights. The passenger was advised of the policy and asked to deplane. When she refused to deplane Orlando Police were called and requested that everyone be deplaned so they could deal with the passenger. Police eventually escorted the passenger off the aircraft and took her to the main terminal."

We checked Frontier's policy on emotional support animals and, sure enough, rodents were on the prohibited list, along with reptiles, hedgehogs, insects, non-household birds and sugar gliders.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP