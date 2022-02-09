Welcome to the world! Baby sloth born at St. Augustine Alligator Farm

Grizzly and Teddy came to the park in 2019 from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Since then, they have been a staple of 'Sloth Landing' at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready for cuteness overload!

Grizzly and Teddy, the Hoffman’s Two Toed Sloths that call the St. Augustine Alligator Farm home, have welcomed a new baby to the family.

The alligator farm made the announcement via Twitter Wednesday morning.

"Big News! Grizzly had a baby! The family of Hoffman’s Two toed Sloths are doing well. Congrats!"

📸Sarah, Bird & Mammal Curator.

At this time, it's not clear what the new cub will be named, its biological sex or when it will be available to be viewed by the public.