We're keeping an eye on a system in the Gulf of Mexico that's going to keep Tampa Bay wet this week.

The large area of showers and storms extends from western Cuba across the southeast Gulf of Mexico and much of the state of Florida.

This system does have the potential to become a subtropical or even a tropic storm, but we're not expecting a lot of wind from it.

At this point, the National Hurricane Center gives it a 30-40 percent chance of developing. If it does, it'll be Alberto.

The main impact is rain that'll fall through Monday. It'll be heavist Monday, but the system could stay in the Gulf until early Thursday.

