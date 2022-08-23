Alicia Freeman, the wife of 41-year-old Wesley Freeman, described the last day of trying to process her husband's death.

ATLANTA — The wife of one of the victims in Monday's shooting in Midtown Atlanta that left two people dead and one other injured described him as kind-hearted, selfless and someone who "everybody loved."

Alicia Freeman, the wife of 41-year-old Wesley Freeman, spoke to 11Alive's Joe Ripley on Tuesday and described the last day of trying to process her husband's death.

"He loved me so much. I'm thankful that I could experience that kind of love, because I don't think anybody receives the kind of love he gave to me," she said. "He lived his life for me, and I don't know how I'm going to live my life without him."

Alicia Freeman said her husband of eight years had constantly been a rock for her, from the time they met on a blind date shortly after the death of her father to her battle with breast cancer four years ago.

"He really is the most kind person and he would do anything for anyone else, anything. He loved with all of his heart and all of his being," she said.

The wife said that she first heard about the shooting when she got a call Monday from Grady Hospital telling her that her husband had been brought to the ER there.

"I just went and sat at the hospital for a long time, and they did let me sit with him. I couldn't touch him because his body was essentially a crime scene," she said. "I just kept praying that it wouldn't be real."

Alicia Freeman said she believes Wesley - who was the lone person shot at a building just down the road from the apartment building where two other victims were shot - was targeted by the suspect, whom she described as a woman who worked under Wesley at the accounting and consulting firm BDO.

That suspect was identified Monday by police as Raissa Kengne. Police have not yet confirmed many details about her possible motive, though they did say they believe the victims were targeted.

Documents show two of the victims were among dozens named in a job discrimination lawsuit filed by the person named as the suspected shooter. It’s one of two lawsuits she's a part of, filed against the building management of the 1280 West condominium. In a federal civil suit, she claimed to be a whistleblower and the company and the managers involved violated her civil rights and financial regulations.

Alicia described how she realized when she got the call from Grady that "immediately when I heard he was shot I knew who did it."

"I knew all the stuff that was going on," she said. "At first I was like, wait how? Did he get mugged in the parking lot or something? And I said, 'no, oh God no, no. It couldn't be her, it couldn't be her' - and it was her."

"You know my husband, he would never hurt anyone, not anyone or anything," Alicia Freeman added. "It just kills me somebody can just walk in, and him just be sitting there in his office, and just shoot him."

Family statement

Attorneys for the family offered a full statement about Wesley's death, as well, on Tuesday afternoon:

The family of Wesley Freeman is currently grieving the loss of an exemplary husband, son, brother, friend, and co-worker. Wes was exceedingly kind and gentle. He was friend to many, and always quick with a joke. He was creative, hardworking, honest, patient, understanding, and sincere. Wes was the type that would never speak ill of anyone, regardless of their circumstance. He loved fiercely and with his whole heart, and those that knew him certainly know that he would have done anything for them, should a need ever arise.

The family is thankful to everyone for their thoughts, prayers, calls, texts, messages, and other words of encouragement. Every word spoken, typed, texted, or prayed is felt deeply, and needed, both now and moving forward, as we work through grieving the loss of Wes and the hole that will never be filled in our hearts and lives.

We are thankful to the Atlanta Police Department and all other law enforcement agencies for their speedy work in locating the suspect. We are thankful to those that worked with all fervor to try and save Wes’s life. We are thankful to all those who put their lives in danger to apprehend the suspect. We are thankful to all of those who worked tirelessly for the furtherance of justice. And we are thankful for those whose work has yet to be done to bring the person who killed Wes to justice.

We are broken as a family. We do not understand the deranged actions of the person who shot and killed Wes. We likely never will. At this time, we ask for time to grieve and heal prior to any further comment on the case, and trust the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office will ensure that justice is served for Wes.