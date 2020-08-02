JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighter and paramedic Dan Moran, who served 18 years with West Metro Fire Rescue, died Friday after a three-year battle with cancer.

West Metro Fire said in a statement Saturday that Moran passed away "in the company of his family."

"During his time with us, he touched many lives and our community is better for Dan's service," West Metro Fire said.

Moran was diagnosed with leukemia in June 2017 according to a Facebook post from West Metro Professional Firefighters. He retired in 2018. Because his cancer was diagnosed while he was active with West Metro Fire, his death is considered to be in the line of duty.

In April 2018, 9News was there when Moran's daughter, Madyson, a high school senior, visited her father at Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center before her prom.

Moran was undergoing chemotherapy at the time, before receiving a stem cell treatment in his bone marrow. The hospital created a special "prom room" where he could see his daughter and place a corsage on her wrist.

All West Metro Fire facilities will fly flags at half-staff in Moran's honor.

Moran is survived by his wife, Jenn, and his daughters, Taylor and Madyson. Details on the memorial service are pending.

