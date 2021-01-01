There has been no sign of TxDOT or sheriffs in the area to help.

MIDLAND, Texas — West Texans have been stuck on I-20 over night.

Drivers have been reaching out to NewsWest 9, telling us they are stuck on I-20 between Stanton and Big Spring and are running out of food and water.

Others say they are out of fuel and have small children and elderly folks in these vehicles.

There is no sight of TxDOT or sheriffs coming for help at the moment according to people who are at the scene.

We reached out to the Howard County Sheriff's Office and the Stanton Police Department and both say they are not in charge of the situation.

NewsWest 9 reached out to TxDOT to get some answers on this situation.

Tanya Brown from the Abilene sector said the main thing stopping traffic was 18-wheelers pulling over or stopping on the road because they lost traction over night.

TxDOT is working to put granular underneath them right now to create enough traction for the trucks to move. They have to remove the snow first before using the granular to melt the ice underneath the snow.

Current conditions IH 20 WB



Traffic on IH 20 westbound, west of Abilene came to a standstill overnight. Crews continue to assist 18-wheelers and as conditions improve. Visit https://t.co/0VkIiKMVh1 for current road conditions. — txdotAbilene (@TxDOTAbilene) January 1, 2021

At this time there is no estimation of when this effort will be completed, especially as road conditions are expected to remain rough at least into Saturday.

As of noon, several people have told us traffic has resumed moving and some people have even been able to get home. However, others say they are still stuck on the road.