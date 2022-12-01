Ice disk mania first hit Maine in January of 2019, attracting global attention.

WESTBROOK, Maine — When a massive ice disk formed on the Presumpscot River in Westbrook three years ago, it quickly became a phenomenon. The famed disk has now returned to the same spot.

The Frog and Turtle gastropub in Westbrook shared a photo with NEWS CENTER Maine Tuesday of the newly-formed disk, and it's already gotten a big reaction on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

Ice disk mania last hit Maine in January of 2019, attracting global attention.

Tina Radel, Westbrook's marketing director at the time, put a video of the disk on the city's Instagram page, and soon it was off to the races.

Spectacular pictures and videos of the ice disk went viral, and Radel heard from reporters in England, Germany, Russia, Holland, Australia, and Japan.

JUST IN: There is another ice disk forming on the Presumpscot River in Westbrook! 👀



Are we ready for #icediskmania2022 ?https://t.co/hrC24novNk pic.twitter.com/d1Sq8RMLDB — NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) January 11, 2022

If our social media pages are any indication, Mainers seem very excited to see the disk again. It remains to be seen whether this iteration will garner the same level of response from those outside the state.

