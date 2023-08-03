Retired United States Navy Veteran, David Parkinson, received the Connecticut Wartime Service Medal on Tuesday.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — After serving in the United States Navy almost 80 years ago, David Parkinson reached a milestone not many people can say they have.

After turning 100 years old on Tuesday, Parkinson celebrated his birthday wearing the Connecticut Wartime Service Medal.

Parkinson, who served in the Navy from 1942 to 1946, was honored for his service on his birthday in South Windsor.

During his active duty, Parkinson witnessed the Battle of Normandy in 1944 and was on the USS Missouri during the Japanese surrender in 1945.

The Connecticut Wartime Service Medal is awarded to all Connecticut Veterans who served on active duty for at least 90 days in a time of war. Parkinson also received a state citation and a flag that was flown over the Connecticut State Capitol.

"We are incredibly honored to not only celebrate one of our residents turning 100 years old but also commemorate him for his dedicated service to our country," said Laurie Kraus, Resident Engagement Director of The Residence at South Windsor Farms.

The celebration happened at The Residence, where Parkinson was joined by his family, retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Ronald Welch, John Carragher from the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs, State Representative Tom Delnicki (R-14), and Phil Medeiros from South Windsor American Legion Post 133.

Parkinson grew up in Wethersfield, Connecticut. Following his military service, he studied architecture and worked for the State of Connecticut for 38 years. Married to his wife Elinor for more than 60 years, Parkinson also has a daughter, Ann, and two grandchildren.

