BEAUFORT, SC -- We’ve seen some big gators here in Florida, but check out the size of this one in South Carolina!

Jessica Miller with EatSleepPlayBeaufort.com captured this 12-footer taking a stroll across the Ocean Creek Golf Course at Fripp Island recently.

Golfers got their cameras out and the deer stopped what they were doing and took notice.

When this gator wants to cross, no one’s going to stand in its way!

With gators being more active right now, have you captured video of one? If so, email video to us at SendTo10@wtsp.com or post with #SendTo10.

