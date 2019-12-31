TAMPA, Fla. — Here are the parking and other transportation options for New Year's Eve festivities in Tampa Bay.

If you’re headed out for New Year’s Eve festivities and aren’t using ridesharing or public transportation, you may find parking a bit challenging.

Best advice is to plan and give yourself extra time.

In Tampa, you can use any of the public parking garages. All parking garages and lots will be open and charging their regular prices.

Here’s a list of all the public lots within the City of Tampa:

Some of those options include Channelside Parking Garages, Tampa Convention Center Garage, Ft. Brooke Garage, Whiting St. Garage, Central Ybor Garage.

The Outback Bowl Parade will roll through Ybor Tuesday evening. Here are the roads that will be off-limits from 2 p.m to 10 p.m.:

E. 7th Avenue between Nuccio Parkway and N. 21st Street

E. 8th Avenue between N. 17th Street and N. 20th Street

E. 9th Avenue between N. 18th Street and N. 20th Street

E. Palm Avenue between Nuccio Parkway and N. 21st Street

Angel Oliva Senior Street E. Palm Avenue and E. 7th Avenue

N.19th Street between E. Palm Avenue and E. 7th Avenue

N. 20th Street between E. Palm Avenue and E. 7th Avenue

In St. Petersburg, you can use any of the public parking garages or on-street parking.

Some of those parking options include the Sundial Parking Garage, Southcore Parking Garage, Al Lang Parking Surface Lot and metered parking spots.

Other options:

AAA will tow your car for you if you aren't able to drive home.

The city of Tampa has worked with several partners to ensure people celebrating New Year’s Eve downtown are able to get safely to and from their destinations.

The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority will offer free rides on all fixed-routes throughout the county beginning at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Uber is offering $10 off up to two trips to or from Curtis Hixon Park for the New Yarrgh’s Eve Booty drop. Use the code SAFERIDETPA to obtain the discount.

The code is good from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 12:30 a.m. To obtain the discount, select the “payment” option from the menu in the Uber app and then scroll down to promotions. From there, riders can select the “add promo code” field and enter the code.

The event is free and family-friendly. Food and beverage options will also be available for purchase. The party starts at 9 p.m. and runs until 12:30 a.m.

Also, in Tampa, streetcars will be extended through 2 a.m.

In Pinellas, the Suncoast Transit Authority is also extending its hours. PSTA and trolley hours will run from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m.

