SARASOTA, Fla.-While many people prepare to celebrate this Labor Day weekend, a Sarasota mother marks the one year anniversary of her son’s disappearance.

“We thought he’d be found by now,” said Tawana Spann. She is preparing to spend Labor Day weekend without her son Jabez.

Jabez’s mother said this is the hardest week since he disappeared September 4, 2017.

For 12 months Tawana has held on to hope. She's waited through Jabez’s 15th birthday and holidays.

#JabezSpann’s mother prepares for the 1 year mark her son went missing. Jabez disappeared Sept 4 on #LaborDay @SarasotaPD investigated more than a 100 leads. We update the case and hear from Jabez’s mother at 6 pic.twitter.com/HCCPLQT9xJ — Isabel Mascareñas (@IMascarenas) August 30, 2018

“I still have a couple of more days, I'm still hopeful it could possibly happen,” Tawana said.

She said she still has hopes Jabez could turn up--or at least a tip that leads to him.

“I think the last 12 months can be summarized in one word: Frustrating,” Sgt. Tom Shanafelt, who heads the Sarasota Police Department’s investigative unit said.

What police can say--is that someone knows what happened to Jabez.

“The most frustrating part of this investigation has been that we do believe somebody in the community has the piece of information that we need to bring the case to a resolution. They have that missing piece of the puzzle,” Sgt. Shanafelt said.

Tawana said she won’t be knocked down he stands for Jabez.

“He doesn’t have a voice. Everybody else falling apart around me so who’s going to do it. I can’t stop. I can’t stop," Tawana said.

Jabez’s mother said she’s happy with how Sarasota Police have handled her son’s case. She said the relationship between the community and police lacks trust and that’s why the person who knows something won’t come forward.

Tawana will be holding a community event to raise awareness on September 8 at Fred Atkins Park in Sarasota. On September 10 she will be in Tallahassee for the Missing Children’s Ceremony.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP