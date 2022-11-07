Dog with over 500 days in Indiana shelter sets out to find forever home

If you like "Where's Waldo," then you're going to think this story is pretty doggone good.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County's longest resident is on a quest to find his forever home, and the shelter wants you to follow along.

Waylon has waited for more than 500 days for someone to come to the shelter to adopt him. Now the shelter and Waylon have decided to take matters into their own paws.

The shelter launched its "Where's Waylon" campaign, made complete with a video of Waylon dressed as Waldo.

The campaign seeks the answer to just one question: Are you the one Waylon's been searching for? Because this icon has set out to find you.

A massive Waylon cutout will be making its way around local businesses and the surrounding area to help gain attention and awareness about Waylon and, ultimately, help him find a loving home and permanent address.

People who find Waylon out in the community are being encouraged to snap a selfie and use the #WheresWaylon hashtag.

The shelter even created a page on its website dedicated to Waylon. The page shows a map of where Waylon has been, more information about the home he's looking for and it gives people the opportunity to hear firsthand from staff and volunteers.

Some things you should know about Waylon:

He's described as a snuggle bug with a larger-than-life personality and some of the most expressive eyebrows of any dog you have ever met.

He's also quirky. He likes to play dress up, sleeps with his feet in the air and loves to eat so much that shelter staff says he could be considered a food connoisseur.

"Our ultimate goal is to find Waylon the love he deserves in a forever home as soon as possible. He has an immeasurable amount of love to give someone who is willing to just give him a chance. Here at HSHC, we believe each and every animal deserves a second chance no matter how long and no matter what it takes," said adoption programs manager Stephanie Gay.