CLEARWATER, Fla — A self-professed high-ranking member of the white supremacist prison gang, Unforgiven, was arrested yesterday while in the Pinellas County Jail after being accused of calling the woman he tried to kill and urging her to lie.

Christopher Pryor, 39, was arrested on Sept. 11 for attempted murder in the first degree after authorities claimed he held a gun under his girlfriend's chin, the barrel touching her skin, and pulled the trigger. An arrest affidavit says that the woman told police that she heard a click, but the gun did not go off.

The alleged attempted killing was preceded by a domestic battery in which investigators say Pryor threw a pot of hot soup on the woman before they ended up in the driveway, where the botched shooting apparently happened.

According to Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, when the gun didn't go off, Pryor fired the weapon into the air three times and yelled, "You want to play a game? We'll play a game," while the female ran.

Pryor is also charged with felony battery for allegedly punching a male friend of the woman in the face who showed up at the house to change her locks during the altercation. Investigators claim that man drove away, and Pryor went after his girlfriend.

According to an affidavit, he then saw a neighbor standing in the driveway. An arrest affidavit claims Pryor took an "aggressive posture balling his fists," and said, "You want some of me? I'm a real mother f----- and I'm coming for you. Here I come."

That neighbor reportedly got into his truck, locked the doors and called 911. Pryor is charged with simple assault for that allegation.

Only a few days later on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15, deputies claim the "fully patched" member of the Unforgiven gang called the woman on two different occasions against a no-contact order and told her to call the attorney general's office and tell them none of it ever happened. Pryor was arrested on two charges of tampering with a witness on Oct. 3.

Investigators say the Unforgiven gang is a very organized white supremacist gang that works both inside and outside of the Florida prison system, and that Pryor has been in contact with other members asking for their help with his case.

Pryor has been in and out of prison in Florida since 1995 for crimes committed in Pasco, Pinellas and Hernando counties. The Florida Department of Corrections shows that his convictions include felony battery, grand theft, forgery, battery on law enforcement officer, aggravated battery with intent to harm, and escape from a juvenile detention center.

He was last released from prison on May 29, 2019. He is currently awaiting trial at the Pinellas County Jail.

