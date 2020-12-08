Police say she was located by Indiana State Troopers in Terra Haute, Indiana

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Whitehall police said a 4-year-old girl reported missing on Wednesday has been safely located in Indiana and a suspect is in custody.

Police say she was taken without her parents' knowledge Wednesday morning by 37-year-old Gil Landaverde.

Detectives were able to track Landaverde and was stopped by Indiana State Police on I-70 in Terra Haute, Indiana. The 4-year-old was inside the vehicle and unharmed, according to Indiana State Police.

Landaverde is in custody and charges are pending. He also had an arrest warrant out for an unrelated kidnapping of another child in Marion County, Indiana. He is currently held in the Vigo County Jail.

The 4-year-old is currently with the Vigo County Department of Child Services where she will be reunited with family members.