Who are President Joe Biden's grandchildren?

Since there are not presidential children living in the White House this term, you might be curious as to who the grandchildren are.

WASHINGTON — Now that there is a new first family in the White House, people have been asking: who are the grandkids of President Joe Biden and first lady, Dr. Jill Biden?

We invested eight years watching President Barack Obama’s two girls grow up, spent the past four years getting to know the children of President Donald Trump, and now Biden’s kids are all grown and out of the house – leaving the nation’s attention on his six grandchildren.

So who are they?

First off, President Joe Biden had three children in his first marriage: Hunter, Beau (deceased) and Naomi (deceased). Dr. Jill Biden became the stepmother to Hunter and Beau, and she and Joe had Ashley Biden together.

Beau Biden was the eldest and had two children with Hallie Biden before his death in 2015. Beau and Hallie have Natalie (16) and Robert Biden II (14).

Hunter Biden has three daughters with his first wife Kathleen and a son with his second wife Melissa. Naomi Biden (28) is the oldest of his three daughters – named after his late sister who died as an infant. Finnegan (21) is the second oldest, then Maisy (20) is the youngest of the three. Beau Biden II is about 10 months old and is named after the late Beau Biden.