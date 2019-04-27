POWAY, Calif. — The suspect detained in connected to the shooting at the Congregation Chabad in Poway has been identified as John T. Earnest.

Earnest, 19, has posted anti-Trump and anti-Jewish messages on social media and has created a manifesto. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department believes this to be the manifesto and are reviewing it.

Earnest was reportedly driving a Honda sedan and inside the car was an assault-style weapon found on the passenger seat. A GoPro camera was also discovered in the vehicle. A bullet hole was seen in the driver’s-side door.

According to police, Earnest walked into the Congregation Chabad in Poway and started shooting. An off-duty Border Patrol agent was inside when the shooting started. The agent opened fire while the suspect fled. The bullets missed the suspect, but hit the suspect's door. The shooter then took off down the street where he was eventually taken into custody after calling 911 to say he was involved in a shooting. When SDPD caught up with him Earnest got out of his car with his hands up and was arrested.