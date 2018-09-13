The funeral for 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau is scheduled for this weekend.

But questions have surfaced about payment for that funeral.

Staff from the Carnegie-Dallas Funeral Home in Clearwater say the funeral is paid for with money raised from a car wash and donations from people in the community given directly to them.

Thursday was supposed to be the day when Jordan’s family members gave the funeral home the money from the GoFundMe website.

So, what happens to the $2,500 from the family’s GoFundMe site?

This was posted on the GoFundMe page by the creator three days ago: "We're Doing Really Good. Thank You For Your Donations Jessica Belliveau ( Jordan Jr. Grandmother ) Will Be Making Withdraws To Pay For The Funeral!"

According to Jessica Belliveau, since they’ve learned that the funeral was already paid for, they’re deciding to use that money for other expenses.

Belliveau says she has plans to buy new clothes for the family to attend the funeral and to hold a family gathering to remember little Jordan afterward.

The family is also planning to use some of the money to purchase necklaces that will hold some of Jordan's ashes.

The family’s GoFundMe site is still up and collecting donations. Just note that if you donate, that money won’t be needed to pay for the funeral.

