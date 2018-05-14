CLEARWATER, Fla. -- The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office wants to know who shot an arrow into a peacock.

Someone found the peacock sitting on a roof in Clearwater with the arrow sticking out of it. Neighbors had said the bird was a nuisance.

Peacocks aren’t native to Florida and therefore, aren’t protected by the FWC. Deputies do say this still qualifies as animal cruelty and they’re looking for leads.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

