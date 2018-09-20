ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A recent story about a Manatee County K-9 running away left many people asking questions about standard K-9 procedures and tracking.

According to the National Police Dog Foundation, K-9s can cost up to $8,000, a figure which can include airfare because many K-9 unit dogs come from Europe.

If you’re getting a dog that’s already been trained for patrol and detection, that can cost $10,000 to $15,000 per dog.

Costs to care for the dog are the same as most pets in terms of basic food and vet expenses, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says it spends around a $1,000 to $1,500 per dog every year on general care.

Some agencies are starting to use GPS trackers on their K-9s, but it’s still pretty rare for a number of reasons, according to one expert with the NPDF.

The reasons being (a) the dogs are already wearing as many as three collars so adding more equipment is a concern, (b) most times the dogs are used in buildings or in a contained area which means officers have a direct line of sight to the dogs, and (c) most of the dogs wear an infrared strobe light so they can be seen using infrared goggles either from a helicopter or by officers on the ground, which is another way of keeping track of where they are.

