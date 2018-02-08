ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Investigators hope a picture of a woman's feet in dark-colored flip flips will help them identify a video voyeurism victim.

The woman was recorded while inside a bathroom at Casita Taqueria on July 26 at about 8:30 p.m.

Detectives believe the victim is a white female with long brown hair pulled into a ponytail and a tattoo on her upper right arm. She was wearing a pink or light-colored purple tank top with black leggings and black flip flops.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact police at 727-893-7780 or text “SPPD” to T-I-P-4-1-1 along with your anonymous tip.

