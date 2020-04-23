CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a teen who was reported missing from the Cedar Park area.

The sheriff's office said 15-year-old Allie was last seen Wednesday night near Cedar Park Ranch at Cypress Creek. They say she could be in danger.

The sheriff's office said she now has pink hair.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call 911.

