VALRICO, Fla. — With football season in full swing, 'the boys of fall' usually rule the school, but one local coach wants to make sure his players know how to be good people on and off the field. The solution they chose is a win-win for everyone.

Under the shimmer of Friday night lights, these high school football players hit hard and play to win! But early on Thursday mornings, it's a whole different ballgame. Before 7 a.m., several Bloomingdale Bulls players show up at Cimino Elementary in Valrico to greet kids and teach some important lessons.

Gabriel Akpewero is a senior wide receiver and safety on the team. "I feel like we have to come here and set a good example for them."

Bloomingdale's football coach wanted to find a way to have his players give back to the community, so he partnered with the principal at Cimino, Joanne Griffiths. "It really is an authentic experience where the students look up to them. Sometimes, in a case like this, they may listen to them even more than they listen to adults. They're so impressed with them."

After greeting the kids, the players then read to some small groups about the character trait of the month. This month is all about respect. Akpewero enjoyed talking to the kids.

"I hope that I was able to teach them to respect each other and to say something nice to their brothers or sisters and go home and hug their moms and be caring people," he said.

Senior safety Khalil Brown agrees.

"I liked it. It was fun. Something different. A good way to interact with a lot of people. It was a fun experience."

The younger kids may have learned about respect, but these players were reminded that no matter what happens on the field, they can always be an example of a winner.

Griffiths says they plan to have the players come out every Thursday for the rest of the school year.

"They are so polished and professional. They truly exemplify the character traits that we really reinforce. So when they come in early in the morning, they are giving everyone high fives, they're happy, they're positive and it's been a great experience," said Griffiths.

