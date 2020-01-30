ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You could be the big winner.
Wednesday's winning Powerball ticket was purchased in Florida. Where in Florida has not been announced yet.
What we do know, is one ticket in Florida matched all six numbers. The value? An estimated $394 million.
The winning numbers are: 9-12-15-31-60, Powerball: 02, Power Play: 2X
Saturday's jackpot will reset to $40 million.
Powerball is held in 44 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
The drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Eastern, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
