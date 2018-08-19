A temporary wall collapsed during a storm at Winstar Casino in Oklahoma on Saturday, injuring concert goers who were waiting to see the Backstreet Boys, officials said.
A spokesman with the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department confirmed that a temporary wall had collapsed and that some people were hurt. He could not confirm how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries. The collapse was reported about 6 p.m.
The Backstreet Boys were scheduled to perform at the casino concert, which is about an hour north of Dallas. Video from witnesses at the scene showed multiple emergency vehicles, including an ambulance, in the parking lot of the casino.
© 2018 WFAA