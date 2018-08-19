A temporary wall collapsed during a storm at Winstar Casino in Oklahoma on Saturday, injuring concert goers who were waiting to see the Backstreet Boys, officials said.

A spokesman with the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department confirmed that a temporary wall had collapsed and that some people were hurt. He could not confirm how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries. The collapse was reported about 6 p.m.

The Backstreet Boys were scheduled to perform at the casino concert, which is about an hour north of Dallas. Video from witnesses at the scene showed multiple emergency vehicles, including an ambulance, in the parking lot of the casino.

Current scene at #WinStarWorldCasino. My stomach is in knots. A pavillion collapsed in front of us on people waiting in line at the @backstreetboys concert. #oknews #BSB #okwx pic.twitter.com/7Km54rfbg7 — Sydney Stavinoha (@SydneyStavinoha) August 18, 2018

Emergency personnel had to use a forklift to remove the metal sign from on top of people waiting in line at the @backstreetboys concert. #oknews #okwx #WinStarCasino #BackstreetBoys pic.twitter.com/jOcR18sffa — Sydney Stavinoha (@SydneyStavinoha) August 18, 2018

© 2018 WFAA