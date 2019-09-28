WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the case of a girl who said a man tried to lure her into a van on Thursday.

Early Saturday morning, a Winter Haven police officer spotted a van that matched the description of the one used along Lake Elbert Drive involving a man trying to get a 15-year-old into the vehicle.

The officer approached the man in the gas station parking lot.

Randall Ogletree, 55, was taken to the police department for questioning where investigators say he admitted to offering female a ride. Ogletree told detectives that he always asks females he sees walking if they need a ride.

Based on two witness accounts of the incident involving the van following the 15-year-old, Ogletree was charged with stalking.

Ogletree was booked into the Polk County Jail for one count of stalking and driving without an active driver's license.

