WIMAUMA, Fla. — We should know more shortly about the arrest of a woman accused of making pipe bombs.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is scheduled to address the arrest at a news conference at 11 a.m.

In a press release Friday morning, the sheriff's office said a woman from Wimauma was arrested and accused of making two dozen pipe bombs with the intent of hurting people.

10News will stream the news conference on our Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter