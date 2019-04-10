WIMAUMA, Fla. — We should know more shortly about the arrest of a woman accused of making pipe bombs.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is scheduled to address the arrest at a news conference at 11 a.m.
In a press release Friday morning, the sheriff's office said a woman from Wimauma was arrested and accused of making two dozen pipe bombs with the intent of hurting people.
10News will stream the news conference on our Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida teen drowns after rescuing mom, child from strong current
- Hazmat team responds to suspicious bag at Tampa International Airport
- Oregon doctor says his sperm was improperly used to father at least 17 children
- Two restaurants in Jacksonville facing lawsuits because of Cyclospora outbreak
- Nurse accused of inappropriate conduct with dementia patient
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter