Corpus Christi — A woman landed her "dream shark" off of the Corpus Christi coast over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post by the South Texas Fishing Association, Sierra Thompson hooked the 8'3" male tiger shark around 11 pm on Saturday, September 8.

Tomlinson snagged a few photos with her catch and took some measurements before returning the shark to the water.

View more photos below:

Congrats to Sierra Tomlinson on landing her dream shark. Last night around 11pm she put a very nice 8’3” male tiger... Posted by South Texas Fishing Association on Monday, September 10, 2018

© 2018 KENS