HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is accused of drunkenly crossing three lanes of traffic and intentionally hitting a passenger with her vehicle on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County.

Alicia Belcher and the victim were traveling east on I-4 when they got into an argument just after 7 p.m. Thursday, investigators said. Belcher stopped the vehicle, and the passenger got out and crossed to the far side of the interstate, according to law enforcement.

That's when the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Belcher drove across the lanes, plowed into the victim and drove away. When deputies found her later, they say Belcher had a breath-alcohol content of 0.219/0.210.

She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and aggravated battery. She was taken to the Orient Road Jail.

The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.