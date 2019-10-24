VENICE, Fla. — A kayaker out for a morning paddle rescued a woman Thursday morning.

The kayaker was near the Higel Boat Ramp when he noticed the SUV and then saw a woman inside.

He called 911 and was able to rescue the woman from the car.

Both the driver and citizen hero are in stable condition. 

According to the driver, she’d been trapped since approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday night. 

Post by VenicePD.

