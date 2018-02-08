SEMINOLE, Fla. - A 68-year-old woman was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in a pool, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Mary Parrish Anderson was found in the pool at a home on Cypress Trail at about 10:28 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anderson's husband and brother-in-law were asleep inside the home. They found Anderson in the pool once they awakened, then dialed 911, deputies said.

The incident doesn't appear to be suspicious, investigators said.

